Billy Porter Brings a Blanket to the 2020 Oscars Because it's "Cold Betches"

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 3:06 PM

It wouldn't be the last award show of the season without a couple of challenges... 

Today's the day all your favorite A-list celebrities will put on their Sunday best and head off to the 2020 Oscars red carpet for an amazing night. And while it's been raining here and there all morning in Los Angeles, it's not stopping 'em from working that red carpet. 

It's definitely not stopping Billy Porter from leaving us speechless with yet another iconic lewk and of course, it's not stopping him from staying cozy as he waits for the award show ceremony to kick off.

After walking the red carpet, the Pose star was spotted bundling up with a blanket. Porter summed it up as he shared the very relatable image of himself going around on social media, writing, "it's raining in L.A. and it's cold Betches!!!!" 

At the Oscars red carpet, the 50-year-old fashion icon dazzled in a corset, similar to a warrior's armor, made of gold gilded feathers and a bouffant skirt by Giles Deacon.

On Instagram, the designer referred to Porter's look as the "Cupola" gown and shared that the actor looked "phenomenal." Porter was also styled by Sam Ratelle

2020 Oscars: Red Carpet Couples

Let's not even get started on Porter's accessories. Everything from his rings, his gold-encrusted classes, his metallic gold boots and a fabulous clutch in the shape of angel wings, decked out in diamonds—it all came together to create the perfect ensemble. 

It's safe to say Porter shut down the Oscars red carpet—yet again. 

For a closer look at Billy Porter's red carpet look tonight, check out our gallery below! 

Smize Game Strong

It's safe to say Tyra Banks would be proud of the smize that Billy Porter is giving us at the 2020 Oscars red carpet! 

Look At All That Gold

We're loving this embellished clutch that Porter is rocking at the 2020 Oscars red carpet. It's all in the details.  

A Golden Dream

Porter is all smiles at the 2020 Oscars red carpet, wearing Giles Deacon

Werk It

The 50-year-old actor was serving face even before hitting the red carpet. 

Stay Cozy

Like Porter said, "It's raining in L.A. and it's cold Betches!!!" Gotta' stay warm, Billy. 

All In The Details

The shoes. The rings. The bracelet. Everything gold. 

Strike A Pose

Porter knows how to werk the camera from every angle. 

Bring On The Glamour

Another legendary red carpet look from the one and only Billy Porter. 

