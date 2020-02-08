See Inside Malika Haqq's Lavish Baby Shower With BFF Khloe Kardashian

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 3:37 PM
Malika Haqq is feeling all the love!
The soon-to-be mother celebrated her baby shower on Saturday afternoon with her nearest and dearest, including longtime BFF Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Malika, who is a little over eight months pregnant, entered her lavish event with a bit of tears in her eyes.
"You guys...," Malika tells the Good American founder after getting emotional over the special celebration. "I couldn't even make it into the room."
For the fun and festive occasion, the expectant mother lit up the room in a curve-hugging nude slip dress that perfectly matched the theme of her baby shower. Different shades of beige, brown and nude filled the room, which was decorated with larger-than-life teddy bears, an array of balloons, a cereal bar and so much more.
Of course, beloved wedding and event planner Mindy Weiss was the mastermind behind the lavish affair.
Malika will soon welcome her little nugget, a baby boy.
"I listen to my heart, and I've decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I'm pregnant," she said back in September on social media about her exciting announcement. "I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it's my turn, and I couldn't be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine."
Before the reality TV personality embarks on motherhood, take a look at her gorgeous and fun baby shower with her loved ones!
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
The soon-to-be mother is glowing! She enters the party with a little bit of tears in her eyes over the whole shindig.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
The baby shower decorations are seriously goals! The room is filled with larger-than-life teddy bears.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Khloe shows off the adorable cake by Dip'd N Drip'd, which features an array of teddy bears.
Article continues below
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Malika proudly cradles her baby bump and strikes a pose at her cute baby shower.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kris Jenner perfectly matches with the theme as she stuns in a beige off-the-shoulder dress.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
"You guys...," Malika tells Khloe Kardashian, after getting emotional over the special celebration. "I couldn't even make it into the room."
Article continues below
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
"Malika has been craving cereal this whole time...," Khloe shares on Instagram Stories, alongside a video showing off the glorious cereal bar. "We have a little cereal bar."
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
"The most beautiful pregnant woman," Kylie wrote on her Instagram Stories as Malika entered the room. "You look so gorgeous," she yelled.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Celebrity wedding and event planner, Mindy Weiss, enjoys herself at the lavish celebration she helped bring to life.
Article continues below
Pretty soon, Malika will get to throw parties for her baby boy!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns spring 2020, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?