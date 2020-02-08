by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 11:25 AM
Vanessa Bryant is finding the strength to cope with the deaths of husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant through the power of her love for her surviving children.
The NBA icon and retired Los Angeles Lakers star's widow posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a sweet video of 7-month-old Capri Kobe Bryant, the youngest of the couple's four daughters, learning to stand up with the help of her aunt. Capri, aka Koko, gurgles and grins as she masters the move.
"Good job! Good girl, mamacita! Wanna do it again?" Vanessa asks the child.
"My Koko Bean," she captioned the clip. "She looks just like my Gigi. ☀️❤️auntie Ri-Ri. #7months."
Kobe spent much of his childhood in the '80s in Italy, where his father played pro basketball, and was fluent in Italian. He and Vanessa gave their daughters Italian names and he often called his wife "mamacita," which is also the nickname the two sometimes used for their kids. In addition to Capri, Kobe was also a father to Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 3.
Kobe and Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California earlier this month, along with seven other people.
A public memorial at Staples Center, home of the Lakers, is set to take place on February 24—a nod to Kobe's jersey number.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
