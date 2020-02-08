EXCLUSIVE!

Amber Heard and Bianca Butti Show PDA at Pre-2020 Oscars Party

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 9:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Bianca Butti, Amber Heard, Oscars WME party

007 / MEGA

Amber Heard and Bianca Butti stepped out in Los Angeles again on Friday and looked cozy at a star-studded pre-2020 Oscars party.

The Aquaman actress and ex-wife of Johnny Depp was photographed holding hands with her new girlfriend, a cinematographer, outside Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's bash celebrating the nominated film Parasite. They were also pictured laughing together inside.

Heard, 33, and Butti held hands throughout the evening, even while chatting with other guests, E! News has learned. The actress introduced her to a friend, saying, "This is Bianca, my new girlfriend."

The two had sparked romance rumors last month when they were photographed kissing in Palm Springs. Days later, they stepped out together again, hand-in-hand, at the 2020 Women's Day March in Los Angeles.

They have not commented on the nature of their relationship nor shared photos of one another on Instagram, where Butti has been documenting her battle with breast cancer. Heard does, however, follow her on the social network.

Also spotted at the pre-Oscars party: Miley Cyrus and ex Liam HemsworthLeonardo DiCaprioRami MalekJoaquin Phoenix and fiancée Rooney Mara and Adam Sandler.

Photos

The Biggest Shockers in Oscars History

See more pics from pre-2020 Oscars parties this weekend:

Miley Cyrus, WME Pre-Oscars Party

BACKGRID

Miley Cyrus

The singer attends WME's pre-Oscars bash.

Liam Hemsworth, WME Pre-Oscars Party

MEGA

Liam Hemsworth

The actor and Miley Cyrus' ex attends WME's pre-Oscars bash.

Bianca Butti, Amber Heard, Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent Oscar Party

SASKIA LAWAKS

Amber Heard and Bianca Butti

The Aquaman actress and Johnny Depp's ex-wife gets cozy with her girlfriend at Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.

Article continues below

CAA Pre-Oscars Party, Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel

The Property Brothers star and his girlfriend and New Girl alum appear at CAA's pre-Oscars party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

CAA Pre-Oscars Party, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union

Benjamin Shmikler/ABImages

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade

The married couple appears at CAA's pre-Oscars party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

CAA Pre-Oscars Party, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguze

The engaged couple appears at CAA's pre-Oscars party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

Article continues below

CAA Pre-Oscars Party, Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

The married couple appears at CAA's pre-Oscars party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

CAA Pre-Oscars Party, Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella

The Mummy stars reunite at CAA's pre-Oscars party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

CAA Pre-Oscars Party, Laura Dern

Benjamin Shmikler/ABImages

Laura Dern

The Oscar nominee appears at CAA's pre-Oscars party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

Article continues below

Florence Pugh, Zach Braff

SplashNews.com

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh

The Scrubs alum and his girlfriend, who is nominated for an Oscar for her role in Little Women, are spotted outside WME's pre-Oscars party.

Oscars Confidential Magazine Party, Cynthia Erivo

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Los Angeles Confidential Magazine

Cynthia Erivo

The two-time Oscar nominee appears at the 13th annual Women in Film party celebrating female Oscar nominees at the Sunset Room Hollywood.

Oscars Women In Film Party, Nikki Reed

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Nikki Reed

The Twilight alum appears at the 13th annual Women in Film party celebrating female Oscar nominees at the Sunset Room Hollywood.

Article continues below

Oscars UTA Party, Elizabeth Banks

Justin Bishop

Elizabeth Banks

The actress appears at UTA's pre-Oscars bash, sponsored by Heineken, at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.

Oscars UTA Party, Kristen Wiig,

Justin Bishop

Kristen Wiig and Emile Hirsch

The two stars appear at UTA's pre-Oscars bash, sponsored by Heineken, at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.

Oscars UTA Party, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Timothee Chalamet

Justin Bishop

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach and Timothée Chalamet

The stars hang out at UTA's pre-Oscars bash, sponsored by Heineken, at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.

Article continues below

Oscars UTA Party, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marisa Tomei

Justin Bishop

Tracee Ellis Ross and Marisa Tomei

The two appear at UTA's pre-Oscars bash, sponsored by Heineken, at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.

Oscars Women In Film Party, Idina Menzel

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Idina Menzel

The Frozen 2 star appears at the 13th annual Women in Film party celebrating female Oscar nominees at the Sunset Room Hollywood.

Oscars Women In Film Party, Lulu Wang

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Lulu Wang

The director appears at the 13th annual Women in Film party celebrating female Oscar nominees at the Sunset Room Hollywood.

Article continues below

Oscars Women In Film Party, Caitriona Balfe

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Caitriona Balfe

The Outlander actress appears at the 13th annual Women in Film party celebrating female Oscar nominees at the Sunset Room Hollywood.

Jesse Williams, Taylour Paige, MACRO Pre-Oscars Party

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Grey Goose

Jesse Williams and Taylour Paige

The actor and his girlfriend attend the MACRO pre-Oscars party, sponsored by Grey Goose, at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood.

Tyrese Gibson and Cory Hardrict, MACRO Pre-Oscars Party

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Grey Goose

Tyrese Gibson and Cory Hardrict

The stars appear at the MACRO pre-Oscars party, sponsored by Grey Goose, at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood.

Article continues below

Logan Browning, Ashley Blaine Featherson, MACRO Pre-Oscars Party

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Grey Goose

Logan Browning and Ashley Blaine Featherson

The actresses are all smiles at the MACRO pre-Oscars party, sponsored by Grey Goose, at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood.

Michael B. Jordan, MACRO Pre-Oscars Party

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Grey Goose

Michael B. Jordan

The actor appears at the MACRO pre-Oscars party, sponsored by Grey Goose, at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood.

Rumer Willis and Demi Moore, Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent Oscar Party

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Demi Moore and Rumer Willis

Mom and daughter attend Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.

Article continues below

Olivia Wilde, Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent Oscar Party

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Olivia Wilde

The actress appears at Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.

Kate Bosworth, Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent Oscar Party

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Kate Bosworth

The actress appears at Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.

Maika Monroe and Joe Keery, Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent Oscar Party

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe

The Stranger Things star and his girlfriend attend Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.

Article continues below

Lil Nas X, Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent Oscar Party

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Lil Nas X

The rapper attends Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.

Pre-Oscars parties - Vanity Fair and Lancome - Kate Beckinsale

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Kate Beckinsale

The actress arrives at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Vanity Fair and Lancome - Dove Cameron

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Dove Cameron

The Disney Channel star is red hot at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Article continues below

Pre-Oscars parties - Vanity Fair and Lancome - January Jones

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

January Jones

The actress showcases a green polka dotted look at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Cadillac Oscar Week - Zoe Saldana

Katie Jones for Cadillac

Zoe Saldana

The Guardians of the Galaxy star appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Vanity Fair and Lancome - Laura Dern

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Laura Dern

The Oscar-nominated actress showcases a leopard-print style at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Article continues below

Pre-Oscars parties - Vanity Fair and Lancome - Jennifer Morrison

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Jennifer Morrison

The Once Upon a Time alum and This Is Us actress wears a strapless black dress to the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Vanity Fair and Lancome - Olivia Munn

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Olivia Munn

The actress appears at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Cadillac Oscar Week - Rachel Brosnahan

Katie Jones for Cadillac

Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Article continues below

Pre-Oscars parties - Cadillac Oscar Week - Lauren Ash

Katie Jones for Cadillac

Lauren Ash

The actress appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Vanity Fair and Lancome - Alexandra Daddario

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Alexandra Daddario

The actress appears at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Cadillac Oscar Week - Lesley-Ann Brandt

Katie Jones for Cadillac

Lesley-Ann Brandt

The Lucifer star is all smiles at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Article continues below

Pre-Oscars parties - Cadillac Oscar Week - Elizabeth Chambers

Katie Jones for Cadillac

Elizabeth Chambers

The star appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Cadillac Oscar Week - Adrienne Bailon

Katie Jones for Cadillac

Adrienne Bailon

The star showcases a tangerine look at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Cadillac Oscar Week - Mamie Gummer

Katie Jones for Cadillac

Mamie Gummer

The actress and daughter of Meryl Streep appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Article continues below

Pre-Oscars parties - Cadillac Oscar Week - Abigail Spencer

Katie Jones for Cadillac

Abigail Spencer

The actress showcases a two-toned look at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Vanity Fair and Lancome - Juliette Lewis

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Juliette Lewis

The actress is pretty in pink at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Cadillac Oscar Week - Margaret Qualley

Katie Jones for Cadillac

Margaret Qualley

The actress is all smiles at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Article continues below

James Cameron, Tyrese Gibson

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx

James Cameron & Tyrese Gibson

The Hollywood director meets up with the A-list actor at the Red Carpet Green Dress event held at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx.

Pre-Oscars parties - Vanity Fair and Lancome - Lea Seydoux

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Lea Seydoux

The actress arrives at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Vanity Fair and Lancome - Eiza González

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Eiza González

The actress arrives at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Pre-2020 Oscars Parties

Heard has been open about her sexuality for a while and had dated a different woman years before she and Depp wed in 2015. They divorced two years later and then continued a legal battle, accusing each other of past domestic abuse.

The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.

Check out a full list of nominations.

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT followed by the Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the E! After Party special at 11:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. PT for a recap of the 2020 Academy Awards.

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Amber Heard , Couples , 2020 Oscars , Oscars , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.