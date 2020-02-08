by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 7:49 AM
Awkward: Miley Cyrus and her soon-to-be-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth found themselves at the same pre-2020 Oscars bash, which was also attended by her parents.
The exes, who had been married for less than a year before their official separation last summer, were not spotted together on Friday at WME's star-studded party, which took place at a private residence in Beverly Hills. They were photographed separately outside the event.
In late January, a judge signed papers to finalize Hemsworth and Cyrus' divorce, which will be made official at the end of February.
Inside WME's pre-Oscar's party, Hemsworth was spotted hanging out with Vince Vaughn and later celebrity trainer Jason Walsh at a food table. Hemsworth also chatted with The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal and comedy star Nick Kroll by the bar when Cyrus' parents Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus walked into the party. He was not seen interacting with the couple. Hemsworth later hugged Vaughn goodbye and left the party alone.
Not spotted: Hemsworth's new girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks.
See photos of the two at the party and other pics of celebs at pre-2020 Oscars events:
The singer attends WME's pre-Oscars bash.
The actor and Miley Cyrus' ex attends WME's pre-Oscars bash.
The Aquaman actress and Johnny Depp's ex-wife gets cozy with her girlfriend at Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.
The Property Brothers star and his girlfriend and New Girl alum appear at CAA's pre-Oscars party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
The married couple appears at CAA's pre-Oscars party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
The engaged couple appears at CAA's pre-Oscars party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
The married couple appears at CAA's pre-Oscars party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
The Mummy stars reunite at CAA's pre-Oscars party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
The Oscar nominee appears at CAA's pre-Oscars party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
The Scrubs alum and his girlfriend, who is nominated for an Oscar for her role in Little Women, are spotted outside WME's pre-Oscars party.
The two-time Oscar nominee appears at the 13th annual Women in Film party celebrating female Oscar nominees at the Sunset Room Hollywood.
The Twilight alum appears at the 13th annual Women in Film party celebrating female Oscar nominees at the Sunset Room Hollywood.
The actress appears at UTA's pre-Oscars bash, sponsored by Heineken, at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.
The two stars appear at UTA's pre-Oscars bash, sponsored by Heineken, at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.
The stars hang out at UTA's pre-Oscars bash, sponsored by Heineken, at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.
The two appear at UTA's pre-Oscars bash, sponsored by Heineken, at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.
The Frozen 2 star appears at the 13th annual Women in Film party celebrating female Oscar nominees at the Sunset Room Hollywood.
The director appears at the 13th annual Women in Film party celebrating female Oscar nominees at the Sunset Room Hollywood.
The Outlander actress appears at the 13th annual Women in Film party celebrating female Oscar nominees at the Sunset Room Hollywood.
The actor and his girlfriend attend the MACRO pre-Oscars party, sponsored by Grey Goose, at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood.
The stars appear at the MACRO pre-Oscars party, sponsored by Grey Goose, at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood.
The actresses are all smiles at the MACRO pre-Oscars party, sponsored by Grey Goose, at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood.
The actor appears at the MACRO pre-Oscars party, sponsored by Grey Goose, at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood.
Mom and daughter attend Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.
The actress appears at Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.
The actress appears at Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.
The Stranger Things star and his girlfriend attend Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.
The rapper attends Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.
The actress arrives at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
The Disney Channel star is red hot at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
The actress showcases a green polka dotted look at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
The Guardians of the Galaxy star appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
The Oscar-nominated actress showcases a leopard-print style at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
The Once Upon a Time alum and This Is Us actress wears a strapless black dress to the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
The actress appears at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
The actress appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
The actress appears at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
The Lucifer star is all smiles at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
The star appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
The star showcases a tangerine look at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
The actress and daughter of Meryl Streep appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
The actress showcases a two-toned look at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
The actress is pretty in pink at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
The actress is all smiles at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
The Hollywood director meets up with the A-list actor at the Red Carpet Green Dress event held at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx.
The actress arrives at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
The actress arrives at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Earlier in the night, Cyrus attended the Tom Ford fall-winter 2020 fashion show in Hollywood with her brother, Trace Cyrus. She also hung out with rapper Lil Nas X.
Cyrus' boyfriend of several months, fellow singer Cody Simpson, not spotted with her that night. He was in New York a day earlier, attending the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock collection event.
Other celebs spotted at WME's pre-Oscars party included 2020 Oscar nominee Leonardo DiCaprio, 2019 Oscar winner Rami Malek, Jake Gyllenhall, Dustin Hoffman, Little Women star and Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and boyfriend and Scrubs alum Zach Braff, Michael B. Jordan, Amber Heard, Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix and fiancée and actress Rooney Mara, David Spade, Tessa Thompson, Wiz Khalifa, Dakota Johnson, Jonah Hill, Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Nicola Peltz, Adam Sandler, Josh Gad, Michelle Rodriguez and Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.
WME partnered with Nic's on Beverly to cater the event, which featured a plant-based menu and vegan spread from The Messy Table LA.
The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.
Check out a full list of nominations.
Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT followed by the Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the E! After Party special at 11:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. PT for a recap of the 2020 Academy Awards.
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
