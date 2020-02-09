by Lauren Piester | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 6:50 PM
"Leo's over there! Tom Hanks is just there! This is crazy!"
That's apparently the answer you get when you ask Florence Pugh how she's doing at the Oscars. The Little Women star, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, was a little nervous ahead of the show, but there was one thing that calmed her down: Scarlett Johansson.
"I have to say my nerves have been reduced after having a wonderful hug with her," Pugh told E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet.
But that didn't make this whole thing any less weird.
"It's so bizarre. Every year you sit on the sofa and you watch this and now I'm on the carpet and I get to look at people, like four meters away," she says. "It's crazy."
Pugh and Johansson are starring together in the upcoming Black Widow movie, and they were also nominated against each other in the Supporting Actress category. Pugh ended up losing to Laura Dern, who is also her costar from Little Women.
Saoirse Ronan is also nominated for Little Women tonight for Best Actress, and she's competing against Scarlett Johansson in her category as well.
The Little Women cast got pretty close over the course of filming, and Pugh says it feels like this awards season is just a continuation of the movie.
"You know what's so funny, the film only came out a few months ago, so it feels like this is an extension, and a wonderful extension, of what we've just made," she says. "And I've said so many times that just being a part of this film a year ago was enough for me. It didn't need to go beyond that, and now we're at the Oscars, and I'm with my beautiful girls, and it's an amazing feeling."
Watch the 2020 Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the E! After Party special on E! at 11:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. PT for a recap of the 2020 Academy Awards.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?