Fans Outraged as Luke Perry Isn't Included in 2020 Oscars In Memoriam

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 8:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Billie Eilish, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Viewers are expressing disappointment in the 2020 Oscars after the Academy forgot to include Luke Perry in the In Memoriam tribute.

When Billie Eilishand brother Finneas took to the stage to perform "Yesterday" during the In Memoriam, fans waited to see the Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood star's face appear on the screen. But, as they watched name after name appear on the screen, viewers of Sunday night's show realized the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences neglected to include the late star. 

To add further insult to injury, Perry starred alongside Brad PittLeonardo DiCaprio and more in the Best Picture nominee Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood. "Luke Perry wasn't in the In Memorial?? He was literally in one of the most nominated films of the night!! Disrespectful!!" one Twitter user noted

Many more people expressed disappointment and outrage on social media, causing his name to trend within minutes. 

Photos

Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

And it appears he wasn't the only name to be skipped over. Cameron Boyce was left out of the onscreen portion of the In Memoriam segment, but included in the online gallery of photos shared to the Academy's website. Likewise, Luke was in the online version. 

While some stars were relegated to the website alone, others, like Kobe Bryant, were recognized on the show's stage. The late Lakers star's photo was captioned with the quote: "Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going."

E! News has reached out to the Academy for comment. 

To see who goes home a winner at tonight's show, check out the complete list of winners here!

For a recap of the 2020 Oscars, watch E! News Monday at 7 a.m. and Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Luke Perry , 2020 Oscars , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.