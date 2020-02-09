Bong Hive rise up, because Bong Joon-Ho is living his best life at the 2020 Oscar.

The night has just begun and the Parasite director has already won his first award for Best Original Screenplay. It was a huge moment for the Korean director, who handled it all with humility and ease. In fact, as he held the Oscar statuette in his hands, alongside Han Jin-Won, the director looked at it in awe. Not just awe, but pure excitement and happiness, which was plain for all to see when he began chuckling in disbelief.

"Bong Joon Ho staring at his Oscar and smiling is the most wonderful thing I've ever seen," one person on Twitter commented. Others simply shared a GIF of the moment for others to enjoy—it was that good.

During his speech, he deflected from the big moment and made it, not about himself, but his country, since this is the first time a writer from South Korea has won. "Thank you, great honor. Yeah. Writing a script is always such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries. But this is very personal to South Korea."