Parasite Wins Best Picture at 2020 Oscars

And the Academy Award goes to... Parasite!

The 2020 Oscars has named its Best Picture recipient, officially marking quite a finale to another awards season. Parasite makes history as the first non-English language film to win Best Picture. It won four of the six categories it was nominated in, including Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director.

Parasite's executive producer Kwak Sin-ae, director Bong Joon-ho, and cast took the stage inside the Dolby Theatre to accept the Oscar, which was presented by Jane Fonda.

"I'm speechless," Sin-ae shared via a translator. "We never imagined this to ever happen. We are so happy. I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now. I express my deepest gratitude and respect for all the members of the Academy for making this decision."