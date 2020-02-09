Parasite Wins Best Picture at 2020 Oscars

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 8:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

And the Academy Award goes to... Parasite

The 2020 Oscars has named its Best Picture recipient, officially marking quite a finale to another awards season. Parasite makes history as the first non-English language film to win Best Picture. It won four of the six categories it was nominated in, including Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director. 

Parasite's executive producer Kwak Sin-ae, director Bong Joon-ho, and cast took the stage inside the Dolby Theatre to accept the Oscar, which was presented by Jane Fonda

"I'm speechless," Sin-ae shared via a translator. "We never imagined this to ever happen. We are so happy. I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now. I express my deepest gratitude and respect for all the members of the Academy for making this decision."

Photos

See the Winners of the 2020 Oscars

South Korean movie mogul Milky Lee stole the show with her acceptance speech, sharing, "Hi, everybody. I'd really like to thank director Bong. Thank you for being you. I like everything about him. His smile, his crazy hair, the way he talks, the way he walks. And especially the way he directs. And what I really like about him is his sense of humor and the fact that he can make fun of himself and he never takes himself seriously."

Lee continued, "I'd like to thank everybody who has been supporting Parasite and who has been working with Parasite and who has been loving Parasite."

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite cast, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, winners

ABC/CRAIG SJODIN

Nine films were up for the ceremony's biggest honor, including Ford v. Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. The competition was especially tight this go-around. Joker went into the evening with an impressive 11 nominations, followed by The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood with 10.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of Parasite, and check out the complete list of winners at the 2020 Oscars right here

Until next year! #ParasiteHive out. 

For a recap of the 2020 Oscars, watch E! News Monday at 7 a.m. and Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 Oscars , Oscars , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.