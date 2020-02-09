The Most Viral Oscars Moments Rounded Up: Photobombs, Hilarious Memes and All Things Timothée Chalamet

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 5:37 PM

It's the most talked about night in show business!

All eyes were on the 2020 Oscars, which means we noticed every reaction face, red carpet showstopper or behind-the-scenes moment that immediately became a part of Internet history.

There was the hilarious pre-show coverage moment when we saw a gigantic Oscars statue get quickly carried out of the rain, inspiring plenty of hilarious tweets about which stars they think should run off with a trophy if they don't win one.

We also saw on the E! red carpet cute celebrity interactions, like Timothée Chalametphoto-bombing Margot Robbie in front of the step-and-repeat.

Plus, there were plenty of fashion moments that trended on social for reasons beyond just being a stunning outfit. 

Natalie Portman's cape was all the buzz when she showed off all the snubbed female director's names embroidered into her cape. We also saw America Ferrerain a stunning gown and headband that paid homage to her Lenca ancestors.

2020 Oscars Winners: The Complete List

 

It's going to be a huge night of unforgettable moments, so be sure to tune in if you aren't already.

Check out what viral moments have already happened below!

Timothee Chalamet, Margot Robbie, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Photobomb Cuties

In an adorable moment on the red carpet, Timothée Chalamet snuck up on Margot Robbie for a photobomb moment.

The Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star took it in stride though, turning around and joyfully giving the Little Women actor a pinch on the cheek.

Natalie Portman, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Justice for Greta Gerwig! (And More)

Natalie Portman turned heads on the red carpet for her stunning outfit, but it turned out that there was an even more amazing reason to love her outfit.

On the red carpet, she revealed that she had embroidered each of the snubbed female director's into her cape. With directors like Greta Gerwig, Lulu Wang, Alma Har'el and more entirely ignored by the Academy this year, we were glad to see Portman take a stand.

Billie Eilish, Mindy Kaling GIF, Oscars

E!

Total Fangirl Moment

Everybody loves The Office, including Grammy-award winning artist Billie Eilish who totally freaked out when she briefly got to meet Mindy Kaling on the red carpet!

Article continues below

Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Black Widow Reunion

We couldn't get enough of Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson totally geeking out on seeing one another on the red carpet. 

The two star in the upcoming Black Widow film and we can't wait to see their on-screen friendship, too.

Watch the 2020 Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the E! After Party special on E! at 11:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. PT for a recap of the 2020 Academy Awards.

