by Brett Malec | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 4:50 PM
Nina Parker: E! host, pop culture expert and now fashion designer!
Nightly Pop's co-host was on duty today working the 2020 Oscars red carpet for E! and looking absolutely stunning doing it. And believe it or not, Parker actually designed her own gorgeous gown for a very major reason.
Parker took to Twitter Sunday to share, "I designed and created my own Oscars dress this year due to very limited plus size options. I'll create a lane of my own. You CAN have couture AND curves! #Oscars #ERedCarpet."
Parker also posted a photo of herself in the breathtaking midnight blue gown, which featured sheer long sleeves, a full skirt and a sexy deep V-cut neckline. There's no doubt: Parker came to slay!
Parker tagged designer Lynne Carter Atelier in her Instagram post, the same fashion brand who she collaborated with on her beautiful brown dress for the 2020 Grammy Awards last month.
Parker completed her Oscars ensemble with jewelry by Kimberly McDonald and XIV Karats and heels by Jimmy Choo.
As for her glam, Parker styled her hair half up, half down and rocked blue eyeshadow to compliment her dark blue dress.
"Black Barbie dreaming," the Dating #NoFilter commentator wrote on IG.
Fans went crazy on social media, not only because Parker looked beautiful but also because of the meaningful reason she took designing into her own hands after having trouble finding a fitting 2020 Oscars dress.
Can't wait for your debut fashion line, Nina!
Watch the 2020 Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the E! After Party special on E! at 11:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. PT for a recap of the 2020 Academy Awards.
