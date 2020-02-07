Kim Kardashian Has This Regret About Her SKIMS Shapewear Line

Regrets? We've all had them—including Kim Kardashian.

As for her latest, this time it involves her SKIMS shapewear line and the lack of one very particular feature.

When asked by the New York Times if she had "made any mistakes when introducing Skims" in September, the mogul and reality star noted she wouldn't say "mistake" before mentioning "the pee hole thing." For fans who are a bit lost, back in September, the mom of four revealed on The Tonight Show that she had been debating at the time whether some of the shapewear needed a "pee hole" (which is exactly what it sounds like.) However, by that point, the star had already launched the line and, all these months later, she hasn't forgotten about it.

"I wish we launched shapewear with a pee hole," she told the newspaper. "For the people who don't want to take it off and on all the time."

Still, in recalling a former Sears deal, in which she had to mince up her reportedly 2 percent share, Kardashian made it clear that she's earned years of business lessons.

"I credit every business venture that I've been in until this point, to really understand what it takes, and how involved you really have to be if you want it to be the best," she told the Times.