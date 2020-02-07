Kirk Douglas Laid to Rest at Private Funeral 2 Days After Death

Kirk Douglas was honored at private funeral service in the Los Angeles area on Friday.

The Spartacus star was laid to rest at the Westwood Village Memorial Park. His family, including his wife Anne Buydens, 100, son Michael Douglas, 75, and the actor's wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 50, and his son Cameron Douglas, 41, attended the service. Famed director Steven Spielberg, 73, was also spotted at the funeral, as seen in photos posted by People and other outlets.

Kirk died in Los Angeles on Wednesday at age 103.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," Michael had said in a statement. "To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."