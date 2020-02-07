Liam Hemsworth's Buff Body Is the Best Way to Celebrate the Weekend

Happy Friday! Liam Hemsworth has been putting in extra work at the gym, and we have the photos to prove it.

The Hunger Games actor—and his very muscular arms—were spotted out and about in Los Angeles earlier today. Hemsworth, donning a tank top, sunglasses and a hat, was photographed leaving a workout in Southern California ahead of the weekend. While it's unclear whether Hemsworth is putting in overtime at the gym for a new role, the 30-year-old has been spending a lot of time on his workouts lately. It was just days ago that the star was spotted outside of a gym with his new leading lady, model Gabriella Brooks.

Hemsworth had been keeping a low profile following his split from Miley Cyrus over the summer, however, the Isn't It Romantic actor has been spotted out and about more frequently in recent months. In late December, Hemsworth sparked romance rumors with Brooks when he was seen introducing her to his parents during a visit to Australia.