Mike has also tapped into his paternal side getting to know and bond with Paulina's two children.

"She has two babies. It's been amazing. It was something that I used to frown on before. I was like, 'How are you gonna be a stepdad? That's the most thankless position someone can have.' But I realized that I couldn't be more appreciated by the three of them if I tried. And it's such a joy to watch two babies growing up in front of me and how smart and beautiful and wonderful they are. It's amazing," he explained.



"I wouldn't necessarily call it fatherhood, I'm a positive role model in their lives," Mike added. "I try to be their friend and encourage them and love on them and play with them and teach them right from wrong and watch them grow up to be good human beings who give back to society. They don't even know how much more they give back to me than I give them because it's so fulfilling to watch them grow up."

