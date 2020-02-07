Inside Margot Robbie's Heavily Populated Private World

When he met her in London, where they shot The Legend of Tarzan, co-star Alexander Skarsgård told Vogue, "she was living in a house with six other people, kind of a frat-house vibe, and on weekends she would go to Amsterdam and sleep in bunk beds in a youth hostel with Canadian backpackers, or to some music festival in Northern England and sleep in a tent. She's not precious at all."

"I like living with lots of people," Robbie told news.com.au in 2016. "It reminds me of the house I grew up in." (She even lived with Cristina Ricci while they were making Pan Am.) "It's funny. I always think I want privacy because I'm never actually on my own, ever. But then when I am I hate it. After five minutes I find people to hang out with." Her family's house in Australia "is one of those houses where the front door is always opening and shutting, someone's always coming in," she told the Herald in 2014. "The kettle's always on for tea, and when anyone leaves our house it's bizarre, we all go out on the front steps and wave goodbye."

Sharing a flate was also an economical choice. "I don't spend much money at all," the actress said. "It actually makes me really anxious, just the idea of it. It seems crazy to spend a huge amount of money on things you don't need. I'm pretty frugal."

Luckily she has the biggest design houses clamoring to dress her, and in 2018 she became the face of Chanel's Coco Neige line of winter sportswear (perfect for skiing in Switzerland or for cool summer nights on a yacht). Which, though by then she'd lost count of all the couture gowns and impossibly chic outfits she'd worn in public, was a very authentic choice.

"I guess I'm more casual, a bit more boyish," Robbie said in 2009, back when she was on Neighbours. "I don't really like the girly-girly look so much."