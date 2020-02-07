Kim Kardashian Makes a Case For Hair Crimping During London Date Night With Kanye West

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Feb. 7, 2020 11:53 AM

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

HEWITT / PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com

Hair and date night goals! 

Kim Kardashian always knows how to stay ahead of the trends, especially when it comes to her beauty and fashion. The mom of four stepped out in true style alongside hubby Kanye West on Thursday evening in London. The couple was spotted at  Chinese restaurant Hakkasan wearing chic black ensembles. 

The reality TV stars crimped hair is what has the internet talking. She's bringing back the 90's vibes and everyone is here for it. The look is courtesy of hairstylist Luke Pluckrose, who took to Instagram to show off his amazing work and talk about the incredible hairdo the icon was sporting. 

"Had the absolute pleasure of working with @kimkardashian yesterday and the amazing makeup @nikki_makeup," he captioned a photo of Kim looking absolutely fierce. Kim also took to her own Instagram account to brag about the amazing look a little, and share a sweet photo with her hubby

"When you try to take a good pic at dinner but miserably fail," she captioned a grainy pic. "But your makeup looks bomb." While we're used to Kim rocking her signature long, black hair, it's always nice to see her switch up her look a little. When you can pull off basically any hairstyle, who can blame her! 

When you got it, flaunt it! 

