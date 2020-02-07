RuPaul has done so much as host of Saturday Night Live and the episode hasn't even aired as of the time this article was originally published.

The Emmy-winning host of RuPaul's Drag Race makes SNL history by being the first drag performer to host the long-running sketch comedy series and in two promos Ru serves up the comedy. In a video released in early February, Ru and Cecily Strong sissy that walk to the Saturday Night Live studios. It's fantastic.

Once in the studio, the two encounter Beck Bennett who is feasting on pizza leftover from the previous show's host, J.J. Watt.

"What's a J.J. Watt, baby?" Ru asks.

In the second promo, RuPaul appears in drag alongside Kate McKinnon and it truly looks like the two Emmy winners are having the time of their lives together.