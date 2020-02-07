Mama June Returns Home in WE tv's Family Crisis

Mama June Shannon is back. Sort of. WE tv announced the return of the embattled reality star's show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, now titled Mama June: Family Crisis.

The sneak peek for the new season, below, features Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson eating cereal with Mama June's face on a milk carton with the word "missing." A door opens and…see for yourself.

"What's it going to be like when mama finally comes home?" a voiceover asks in the short teaser.

WE tv calls the new season "shocking."

June and her family made headlines following an arrest for alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Her boyfriend Geno was also arrested on the same charges and third-degree domestic violence. Cameras followed as Alana and Lauren "Pumpkin" Shannon staged an intervention and implored June to get help. When that failed, the family cut her off.