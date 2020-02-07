Watch an Emotional Hoda Kotb Finally Meet Her Hero Oprah Winfrey

On Friday, Today co-host Hoda Kotb fulfilled a dream: Meeting Oprah Winfrey.

The TV mogul greeted her with a big hug on the NBC morning show on Friday as she joined her and co-host Jenna Bush Hager in celebrating the program's new live-audience studio. Kotb got very emotional, and was seen wiping away tears. She appeared to be in awe of her idol as she later reached for her hand as they all sat down. (Watch video)

"OK, I just need a moment," Kotb said. "Do you all feel like you just need a moment? I feel like I need a moment."

"This is so fun, guys," Winfrey said. "I'm so happy to be here."

Kotb can thank Hager for the long-awaited meeting; she floated the idea to Winfrey during her Oprah's 2020 Vision Tour last month..

"I told her, 'You know, my New Year's resolution was to see [you] again...but Hoda has never met you,'" Hager told Page Six in comments posted on Tuesday. "And she said, 'Well, we're going to make that happen too.' I wrote her a letter [thanking] her for starting her tour with us and said, 'There's always a place if you ever want to come,' and then we had a phone call, and I sent wine to her whole team for helping with this interview. I sent flowers."

"The wine is key to everything," Hager added.