Taylor Swift Drops "The Man" Lyric Video With a Powerful Message

She'd be just like Leo, in Saint-Tropez.

Taylor Swift just dropped the lyric video for her power anthem, "The Man." The track, Swift's latest single off of her Lover album, addresses the double standards between men and women. Specifically, the superstar singer compares the way she's treated in the media vs. the way famous men are treated. In the video, a woman is shown walking among a sea of men, who are much taller and larger. After almost being stepped on, the woman starts running, trying to escape. She then climbs a building, working hard to reach the top but not quite getting there. At one point, she's kicked off a building, falling, before she's caught by another woman. The video ends with a group of women walking together in solidarity, showing a powerful message to viewers.

"I would be complex, I would be cool/They'd say I played the field before I found someone to commit to," Swift sings in the opening of the track. "And that would be okay, for me to do/Every conquest I had made would make me more of a boss to you."