So Michael Bae Jordan is growing up, as evidenced by the fact that he's turning 33 today. As for who will be by his side when he blows out the candles (and digs into Mom's "legendary" mac and cheese), we aren't totally sure.

There's musician Snoh Aalegra, his rumored girlfriend and costar in her steamy "Whoa" music video, but the former child model has always preferred keeping that part of himself close to the vest. (Or patterned Louis Vuitton harness, if you will.)

"I could meet you, right now, boom, right here. Me and you sitting here chilling, whatever. Meal, whatever. Somebody could be over there, see this. And all of a sudden, you're my girl now," he posed to writer Allison P. Davis in his December 2018 GQ profile. "So then they're going to talk about you, they're going to find out who you are. They're gonna find out what your Instagram is, they're going to find us in that. And all the fan club and everybody else is going to find out who you are, and now you and I are forever associated with one another. So now, how do you go anywhere normal, chill, just getting to know somebody that you just met, that you may not—may or may not—hit it off at all? That part of dating is tough."