Jimmy Kimmel has gifted the world with an Oscars edition of the hilarious segment, Lie Witness News.

In each edition, someone from Jimmy Kimmel Live takes to the Hollywood streets to ask random passersby to comment on completely false statements. The participants are led to believe that the statements are true, which results in them being caught red-handed lying on camera.

Given that the 2020 Oscarsare this Sunday, Kimmel decided it was high time to try and get people to lie about the Oscar-nominated films from this year.

First up was this fictional statement about Tom Hanks' A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. As the interviewer falsely claimed, "Now, were you surprised by the violent daylight bank robbery at the beginning of the film? What was it like to see Mr. Rogers holding a smoking gun?"

As the first participant said, "You know, when I first turned on the movie, I was like, 'I didn't come for this.' But, to me, it was quite exhilarating. For kids, it may have been..."

As the interviewer chimed in, "A little violent?" As the man replied, "Especially for kids, yeah."