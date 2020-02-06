Legacies Isn't Rid of Kai Parker Just Yet, Chris Wood Says

What a wild ride to the prison world that was.

In tonight's episode of Legacies, Chris Wood made his return as Kai Parker, perhaps the most evil villain in the history of the Vampire Diaries universe—or at least the most irredeemable villain. After getting trapped in a prison world of the twins' own making, Alaric and daughters Josie and Lizzie each had their own journeys to go on.

Lizzie reunited with her questionable vampire boyfriend Sebastian, who had a whole plan for their future together. Josie did her best to figure out how to get out of that place, with some ill-advised help from Kai, and Alaric was faced with some extremely questionable decisions he had made, both recently and a decade ago.

It turned out that Sebastian and several other former Salvatore students were all trapped in the prison world, sent there by Alaric and Emma when they didn't know what else to do with them.