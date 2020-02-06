Brooklyn Nine-Nine Is Growing Up, But Not Too Fast

Jake and Amy are...not pregnant! But now, for the first time, they want to be.

In tonight's season seven premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Amy (Melissa Fumero) thought she might be pregnant, and she spent most of the episode either trying to produce pee or hold in her pee in order to take a pregnancy test.

She and Jake (Andy Samberg) had famously discussed the possibility of kids last season in an episode that was almost a little unpleasant. Jake had never wanted kids after how bad his relationship with his own dad was, and Amy always had. By the end of that episode, Jake did come around, and at the end of the first half of tonight's two-episode premiere, when the pregnancy test was negative, he had come around so much that he and Amy decided they could actually start trying for kids now.

It's just the latest in changes at the Nine-Nine, which include Terry (Terry Crews) getting promoted to lieutenant and taking over for Holt (Andre Braugher), who's been demoted to uniformed officer and isn't dealing with it well. In a way, he's not dealing with it at all, since he spent all of tonight's premiere taking over Jake's case and refusing to follow cone-related orders.