Peter Weber is cool, but does anyone else remember The Bachelor's OG pilot?

It's hard to believe that it's been 10 years since Jake Pavelka took flight and went on a journey to find his happily ever after on ABC's hit reality show.

After competing on Jillian Harris' season—and being eliminated before hometowns—the pilot became the lead where he ultimately proposed to Vienna Girardi and said goodbye to runner up Tenley Leopold.

As viewers continue to watch Pilot Pete's journey at finding love every Monday night, it got us thinking: What did The Bachelor look like 10 years ago?

"Ten years ago, social media really wasn't that big. Now, these Bachelor contestants are these big reality stars with all their followers," Vienna shared with E! News exclusively. "You'll see me post once in a blue moon. I feel like it's a lot of ads like they are always trying to market and promote themselves, which has kind of diluted the brand. Now I don't really know if people go on it for the right reasons."