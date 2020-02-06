Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega are happily married screen partners and co-parents to two children. In this exclusive clip from Thursday's Daily Pop, the couple shares wisdom about staying grounded, achieving work-life balance and maintaining a healthy relationship in the meantime.

"We communicate," says Carlos, who stars opposite his wife of six years in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries network's upcoming Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds, premiering Sunday, Feb 16. "I know that seems so corny, but…"

"Communication is super key," Alexa agrees, as is periodically stepping away from professional responsibilities to focus on family.

"We disconnect from all the work stuff," she continues, noting that their full-time Maui residence (when they aren't filming) helps them do so. "When we're working, we're full-on working. But when we're home…It's just us. It's our family. We focus on each other and we take time with each other."

Being that she and Carlos were able to work on the Picture Perfect Mysteries series together, Alexa calls their latest project "a blessing, for sure."