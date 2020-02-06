Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are taking their working relationship to a new level with Work Wife. E! News can confirm ABC has handed out a pilot order to Work Wife, a new comedy executive produced by and based on the Live With Kelly and Ryan duo.

The show is inspired by the real-life partnership between Ripa and Seacrest that's been on display for viewers to see since 2017 when Seacrest joined Live as the new permanent cohost. Work Wife tells the story of a male-female team—strictly platonic—whose success in the workplace and friendship outside of it makes their lives work.

Work Wife won't be set at a talk show, rather in the world of real estate. The show follows main characters, Dani and Scott, who have recently taken the leap to start their own team.