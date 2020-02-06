Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and More Celebrate Sara Foster's Birthday at Star-Studded Bash

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 6, 2020 11:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sara Foster, Elle Women in Hollywood

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Sara Foster's 39th birthday dinner was the place to be for top female Hollywood stars.

About 20 people, including friends such as Friends alumni and besties Jennifer Aniston and Courteney CoxKate HudsonDemi Moore and Rachel Zoe and her sister Erin Foster, attended the gathering, which took place on Wednesday at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. The event was a joint birthday party for both Sara and pal Juliana Roberts.

"The most perfect birthday dinner. WTF would be do without our girlfriends?" Sara wrote on her Instagram Story.

The guests sat at long tables adorned with pink flower arrangements by fellow guest Eric Buterbaugh.

"Kate Hudson sat right between the two birthday girls because she is very close with both. But everyone moved around so they could catch up with one another and visit with Sara," a source told E! News. "They all had a lot of laughs and a great evening. They sang 'Happy Birthday' and presented Sara with a Sweet Lady Jane birthday cake."

Photos

Friends Cast's Many Reunions

"She also opened a few group gifts that her girlfriends went in on together," the source said. "She got some beautiful shoes and clothes. At the end of the evening, some of the guests took home the flower arrangements in vases. Sara was so grateful everyone came out to celebrate and she was feeling all the love. She had a great night with her closest friends."

See photos from the dinner:

Sara Foster, birthday dinner

BACKGRID

Sara Foster

The birthday girl appears outside San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, where she had a star-studded 39th birthday dinner.

Jennifer Aniston, Sara Foster birthday dinner

Roger / BACKGRID

Jennifer Aniston

The actress leaves Sara Foster's birthday dinner.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Meyer, Sara Foster birthday dinner

BACKGRID

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Meyer

The two exit the dinner.

Article continues below

Kate Hudson, Sara Foster birthday dinner

BACKGRID

Kate Hudson

The actress appears at Sara Foster's birthday dinner.

Erin Foster, Sara Foster birthday dinner

BACKGRID

Erin Foster

The birthday girl's sister appears outside the restaurant.

Sara Foster, Birthday Dinner

Instagram / Kate Hudson

Sara Foster

Kate Hudson posted this video of the birthday girl.

Article continues below

Sara Foster, Birthday Dinner

Instagram / Rachel Zoe

Sara Foster

Rachel Zoe posted this video of the birthday girl.

Dakota Johnson, Sara Foster birthday dinner

BACKGRID

Dakota Johnson

The actress was also photographed exiting the restaurant that night.

Kate shared a video from the dinner on her Instagram Story.

"Happy birthday beautiful ladies," she wrote.

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m. and don't miss our 2020 Oscars: E's Inside Guide special Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10:30 p.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Sara Foster , Birthdays , Jennifer Aniston , Courteney Cox , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.