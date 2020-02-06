Sara Foster's 39th birthday dinner was the place to be for top female Hollywood stars.

About 20 people, including friends such as Friends alumni and besties Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson, Demi Moore and Rachel Zoe and her sister Erin Foster, attended the gathering, which took place on Wednesday at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. The event was a joint birthday party for both Sara and pal Juliana Roberts.

"The most perfect birthday dinner. WTF would be do without our girlfriends?" Sara wrote on her Instagram Story.

The guests sat at long tables adorned with pink flower arrangements by fellow guest Eric Buterbaugh.

"Kate Hudson sat right between the two birthday girls because she is very close with both. But everyone moved around so they could catch up with one another and visit with Sara," a source told E! News. "They all had a lot of laughs and a great evening. They sang 'Happy Birthday' and presented Sara with a Sweet Lady Jane birthday cake."