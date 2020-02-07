Just like the coveted trophy itself, Charlize Theron is a staple at the Oscars.

Making her red carpet debut at the star-studded event back in 1998, she has, year after year, wow us on the red carpet, proving to always be an easy choice for best dressed. (Perhaps an even better accolade than the golden statue?) Indeed, the Bombshell actress has stunned in a rainbow of ensembles, from burnt orange Vera Wang to purple Dior, her go-to designer throughout awards seasons.

And while her style remains A-plus, plenty has changed since the mom of two took home her first award back in 2004 for Monster. "When I got my nomination for that one…I was still sleeping until, like, 10:30," Theron, up for Actress in a Leading Role, recently recalled during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "Now, this nomination, I was dealing with two sets of pee sheets. I am diaper training my 4-year-old, trying to get her out of night diapers, so it was a rough night. Very different."