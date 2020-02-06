Hayden Panettiere Debuts Another New "Bomb Hair Cut"

New hair, don't care.

Hayden Panettiere is back on social media and showing off her new hair. The Nashville actress showed off her stunning hair cut in a few photos posted to her Twitter account. In one photo, Hayden is featured with her hairdresser Naomi Szloboda preparing to get a trim while the two pose for the cameras. In the next pic, Hayden showed off her new edgy look.

"Thank you to my girl for my bomb hair cut!!! #NaomiSzloboda #SunsetPlazaSalon," she wrote alongside the picture of the two. In December, the actress took to her social media after a 10-month hiatus to show off her much shorter look, and E! News got the scoop on her style and inspiration for the cut.

"Hayden was looking for a radical change, so last night we just went for it! It's a modern version of a classic pixie style with a little more of an edge. The color is silver, but not grey. She had previously been going with a super sexy blonde," Leonard Zagami told E! News exclusively.