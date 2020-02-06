Nick Kroll Has a "Totally Average" Penis, In Case You Were Wondering

Nick Krollhas a big mouth when it comes to talking about his body.

During an appearance on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Big Mouth creator, writer and star joked about being a late bloomer and how it's all been fictionalized for his Emmy-nominated Netflix animated series.

As with all the characters on the raunchy comedy, Kroll's character (appropriately named Nick), struggles with his body image and all the mishaps that come with puberty.

"My character, Nick, in the show is a very late bloomer like I was," the Oh, Hello star told Jimmy Kimmel. "I didn't hit puberty, I didn't have pubes until I was, like, 15 years old. That's not a joke."

As he continued, "So, in the show, he hasn't hit puberty, so he's still got a boy penis and he's very insecure about his little penis. So, in the writers room, there's a lot of talk about like, 'Let's talk about Nick's little dick,' or 'What's happening with Nick's little penis this episode?' And I'm like, 'Guys, this is, I'm here and I'm Nick.'"