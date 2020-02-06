Claire Danes' Homeland has garnered a lot of famous fans over the years.

During an appearance on Wednesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress dished on all of her fellow celebrities who have expressed their love for the show, currently airing its final season on Showtime.

Some of those A-listers include President Barack Obama and Alex Rodriguez, but as Danes shared, "Maybe the coolest, most amazing fan was Beyoncé." As it turns out, Danes met the Queen Bey for the first time at an award show.

"I was at a fashion award thing, and we were both going to present," she told Jimmy Fallon. "We were backstage in this little area, and she was wearing this bedazzled jumpsuit and a giant hat, and it was just everything you want Beyoncé to be."

Although she didn't note the year or the award show she was referencing, based on the description of Bey's outfit, we're going to guess it was the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards, at which she was honored with the Fashion Icon Award.