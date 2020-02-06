Jay-Z Recalls His Heartbreaking Last Conversation With Kobe Bryant

Jay-Z is remembering his friend Kobe Bryant.

On Tuesday, the rapper recalled the last time he saw the legendary athlete before he passed away last week in a helicopter crash. During the inaugural Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter Lecture Series at Columbia University, the father of three shared that he and Kobe had developed a deep friendship over the years and their last encounter occurred over the holidays at his and Beyoncé's New Year's party. Bonding over their daughters, Jay-Z said that he remembered Kobe gushing over his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, who was among the nine victims of the accident.

"He was just in the greatest space that I've seen him in," Jay-Z said. "And…one of the last things he said to me was, ‘You gotta see Gianna play basketball.' And that was one of the most hurtful things because he was so proud."

"The look on his face was like…I looked at him and said, ‘Oh, she's going to be the best female basketball player in the world,'" he continued. "He was just so proud of what he said."