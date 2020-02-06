Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina candle has some competition.

In an interview with 10 Magazine, singer Erykah Badu revealed she has created an incense that smells like her vagina. The inspiration for the product (which will be sold on her upcoming website Badu World Market, launching Feb. 20) didn't come from Goop's $75 "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle, though. As all things Badu does, it came from herself.

"There's an urban legend that my p---y changes men," she told the outlet. "The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives."

So, she decided to take what she calls her "superpower" and make it a product. As the Grammy-winning singer described the creation of the incense, aptly called "Badu's P---y," "I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them. Even the ash is part of it."

When asked if that process felt a little personal, she replied, "Yeah, man! The people deserve it!"