Kirk Douglas Dead at 103: Mitzi Gaynor and More Stars React

Universal Pictures
by Pamela Avila | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 4:27 PM
Universal Pictures
One of the few surviving super-stars of Hollywood's golden age, Kirk Douglas, has died at 103.
On Wednesday, Feb. 5, the late actor's son, Michael Douglas released a statement to People confirming the death of his father. He also shared the devastating news on social media.
Sharing a series of family portraits, Michael wrote on Instagram, "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."
"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad," the 75-year-old actor added. "Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet."
As news broke of the late actor's passing, many celebrities took to social media to share touching tributes of the Spartacus actor.
Star Trek's William Shatner wrote on Twitter, "Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry!"
Another Star Trek alum, George Takei also took to Twitter to pay his respects to the legendary actor. "Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed," he wrote.
Stand By Me actor Rob Reiner said the late actor "will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood."
Reiner added, "He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family."
The late Paths of Glory star had just turned 103 years-old on December 9.
His son Michael wished him a happy birthday on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday Dad! You are a living legend and your entire family sends you all the love in their hearts!"
Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Danny Devitotweeted, "Kirk Douglas. The inspirational Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That's got a nice ring to it! Great hanging with you man."
Seinfeld alum Jason Alexander shared that he was "heartbroken" following the news of Kirk's passing. "Kirk Douglas was a friend and an absolute legend of a star and human. He got better with every passing day. So honored to have known him. My love to his family. We could use a true Spartacus. #ripkirkdouglas," he wrote.
Mitzi Gaynor, who starred alongside Kirk in the 1963 romantic comedy For Love or Money, tweeted, "Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life. Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart. My love to Anne & your beautiful family. #KirkDouglas."
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also posted a tribute to the actor by sharing one of his famous quotes, "I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone."
“I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone.” -Kirk Douglas— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2020
Goodbye to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA
"Goodbye to a Hollywood legend," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences added.
The actor won three Oscars during his lifetime: one for Best Actor in 1957 for Lust for Life, one for Best Actor in 1953 for The Bad and the Beautiful and another for Best Actor in 1950 for Champion. In 1996, he was also celebrated by the Academy with an honorary award for his work as a creative and moral force in the industry.
The Golden Globes also took to Twitter to share a touching tribute to the actor. "Kirk Douglas, one of the most famous actors of all time and father to actor Michael Douglas, has died. He was 103. Rest in Peace," they wrote.
In his lifetime, the actor was nominated for three Golden Globe Awards but only won one for his role in Lust for Life in 1957.
Concluding his post about his father's death, Michael Douglas wrote, "Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m. and don't miss our 2020 Oscars: E's Inside Guide special Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10:30 p.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?