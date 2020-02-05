It's always hard to say goodbye.

Legendary film actor Kirk Douglas passed away on Wednesday at the age of 103. The actor starred in such films as Spartacus, Champion, and Lonely Are the Brave over the course of his long career in Hollywood. Beyond the big screen, the actor was most widely known for his relationship with his family, and especially his son and fellow actor Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.

"To my darling Kirk," Zeta-Jones shared on Instagram, "I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight..."

Michael has always been open about expressing how much he looks up to and admires his father, and was the one to confirm the news of his passing on Instagram.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," he wrote alongside a throwback photo of his father. "To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."