by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 4:42 PM
It's always hard to say goodbye.
Legendary film actor Kirk Douglas passed away on Wednesday at the age of 103. The actor starred in such films as Spartacus, Champion, and Lonely Are the Brave over the course of his long career in Hollywood. Beyond the big screen, the actor was most widely known for his relationship with his family, and especially his son and fellow actor Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.
"To my darling Kirk," Zeta-Jones shared on Instagram, "I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight..."
Michael has always been open about expressing how much he looks up to and admires his father, and was the one to confirm the news of his passing on Instagram.
"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," he wrote alongside a throwback photo of his father. "To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."
He continued, "But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband." There is no doubt that Kirk's absence will leave a major empty space in Hollywood.
To celebrate his life, scroll through the pictures below of Kirk, Michael and Catherine's sweet bond.
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Catherine let her husband and his father share this sweet onstage moment while she watched proudly from backstage.
Ron Antonelli/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
The pair was snapped enjoying a fun day out at the ballpark together.
Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock
One of many photos of the trio in their element at an event celebrating their amazing film careers.
Article continues below
Berliner Studio/BEImages/Shutterstock
Sometimes all you need is a day out on the green with your family. The group smiled for photos in between their fun game of golf.
Michael shared this sweet photo of four generations of Douglas'. Clearly, the esteemed Hollywood actor has left a mark that will continue for years to come.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Catherine was very close to her husband's father and on many occasions talked about the pairs strong bond. She's affectionately referred to him as "Pappy" many times.
Article continues below
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The pair stopped to smile for the cameras on the red carpet. One of many moments when they were snapped walking at a Hollywood event together.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Michael and Catherine were snapped sharing a sweet kiss for the beloved patriarch of the Douglas family.
MGM
A still from their popular 2003 film It Runs in the Family where they played a father and son duo. Art imitating life!
Article continues below
Catherine posted this picture of her father-in-law for his 103rd birthday. "This guy on my knee, is 103!!!!!" She shared. "Happy Birthday Pappy!!! I love you with all my heart."
Our thoughts are with the Douglas family during this difficult time.
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m. and don't miss our 2020 Oscars: E's Inside Guide special Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10:30 p.m.!
