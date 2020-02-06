20 Gifts for Your Furry Valentine

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Feb. 6, 2020 3:30 AM
As we gear up for Valentine's Day, don't forget to shower some love towards everyone's favorite family member: our pets!
That's right, our four-legged friends deserve some well-earned heartfelt sentiments this Cupid's day too. Having a tough time choosing something special for your pup or kitty this year? Never fear, we're here to help.
From champagne-shaped plushy chew toys to unique and tasty treats to Valentine's Day-themed collars and heated sleeping pads, we've handpicked a plethora of creative gift giving solutions for the most precious paws in your life.
Whether you're a dog or cat person, you'll have a hard time deciding on just one purrfect toy for them. Considering they comfort you all year long, we think they deserve two or more treats if you ask us! Our favorite? This plushy wine catnip bottle toy set for your favorite feline, of course.
Check out our picks below!
Surprise your good boy or girl with the ultimate plushy experience! This love collection comes with a bottle of bubbly Muttscato, a heart-shaped rope toy and a bouquet of the softest roses.
With just a flick and swish movement of the wrist, mesmerize your favorite feline with this unicorn play wand.
This Valentine's day, shower your beloved pooch with the best of the best! These heart-shaped biscuits are packed with real peanut butter and cane molasses for a sweet reward that will surely get your love-filled sentiments across.
Paws up for a gourmet feline feast! Your cat will love this decadent recipe of tuna and pumpkin (with gravy!) that's sure to send them into holiday overdrive. Check out all the quantity options to fit your kitty's unique diet.
For the fashion-forward four-legged friend in your life, this pink bandana will get extra wags and pets from special admirers alike.
For the ultimate cat nap, give your kitten this cozy thermo-mat that's certain to upgrade already cute snuggle sessions.
This puzzle-solving toy is both soft AND challenging. Simply hide one of the three stuffed bears included and watch as your pupper playfully tries to retrieve them all.
For the cat that wears their heart on their neck, this cool-factor collar design is equal parts stylish and equal parts safe. Comes in three different bright and bold colors options.
Whether you're headed to a doggy playdate or a walk in your pooch's favorite park, these confection heart-patterned leash will make the 'W' word even more stylish.
Show your feline the finer things in life with these hard-on-the-outside and soft-on-the-inside lobster flavor treats that will tempt even the stubbornest of kitties.
Break a piece of this heart-filled pie treat off for your adoring puppy this Valentine's day! The vegan recipe is packed full of simple ingredients that really say, "I woof you."
This vibrant and original dog collar design will make your pooch the talk of the town!
The best way to show love is through a nice meal. Serve your favorite feline or pooch a special Valentine's day dish in this festive heart-detailed bowl.
This grooming essential is key to keeping your BFF clean, happy, healthy and smelling great.
Reward your furry sweetie with these unique and yummy Cupid's cookies. Packed with wholesome oats, yogurt and blueberries, it'll give your pooch the sweetest tooth sensation.
Entice your fur baby with these creative and crinkly toy that's sure to get their senses shaking! Play mat combines catnip, jute, faux fur and hide-and-seek sensations that will get put your paw pal in a playful mode.
Reward man's best friend with these nutrient-rich dog biscuits packed with essential wellness boosters in a delicious chicken and carrot flavor blend.
One form of showcasing your love for your favorite pet is exercise! Drive them around your home with this all-in-one laser toy.
Your kitty's gonna love treat time if you indulge them in the protein-packed sweetness of these savory salmon treats.
These adorable and surprisingly chic plushy bubbly toys are perfect for the feline that's a class act. Side zippers conveniently open so you can store catnip to make play time even more decadent.
