20 Gifts for Your Furry Valentine

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Feb. 6, 2020 3:30 AM

E-Comm: Gifts for Your Furry Valentine

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As we gear up for Valentine's Day, don't forget to shower some love towards everyone's favorite family member: our pets! 

That's right, our four-legged friends deserve some well-earned heartfelt sentiments this Cupid's day too. Having a tough time choosing something special for your pup or kitty this year? Never fear, we're here to help.

From champagne-shaped plushy chew toys to unique and tasty treats to Valentine's Day-themed collars and heated sleeping pads, we've handpicked a plethora of creative gift giving solutions for the most precious paws in your life.

Whether you're a dog or cat person, you'll have a hard time deciding on just one purrfect toy for them. Considering they comfort you all year long, we think they deserve two or more treats if you ask us! Our favorite? This plushy wine catnip bottle toy set for your favorite feline, of course.

Check out our picks below!

13 Valentine's Day Treats For Chocolate Haters

P.L.A.Y. Pet Lifestyle and You Puppy Love Collection Set Dog Toy

Surprise your good boy or girl with the ultimate plushy experience! This love collection comes with a bottle of bubbly Muttscato, a heart-shaped rope toy and a bouquet of the softest roses.

Gifts for Your Furry Valentine
$36
$31 Chewy
Pet Zone Magic Interactive Play Wand Cat Toy

With just a flick and swish movement of the wrist, mesmerize your favorite feline with this unicorn play wand. 

Gifts for Your Furry Valentine
$7 Chewy
Old Mother Hubbard Bits of Love P-Nuttier Dog Treats

This Valentine's day, shower your beloved pooch with the best of the best! These heart-shaped biscuits are packed with real peanut butter and cane molasses for a sweet reward that will surely get your love-filled sentiments across.

Gifts for Your Furry Valentine
$3 Chewy $3 Amazon
BFF Tuna & Pumpkin Valentine Dinner in Gravy Canned Cat Food

Paws up for a gourmet feline feast! Your cat will love this decadent recipe of tuna and pumpkin (with gravy!) that's sure to send them into holiday overdrive. Check out all the quantity options to fit your kitty's unique diet.

Gifts for Your Furry Valentine
$27
$26 Chewy $27
$26 Amazon
Frisco XOXO Dog & Cat Bandana

For the fashion-forward four-legged friend in your life, this pink bandana will get extra wags and pets from special admirers alike. 

Gifts for Your Furry Valentine
$7
$6 Chewy
K&H Pet Products Thermo-Kitty Mat

For the ultimate cat nap, give your kitten this cozy thermo-mat that's certain to upgrade already cute snuggle sessions.

Gifts for Your Furry Valentine
$50
$23 Chewy $50
$23 Amazon
ZippyPaws Valentine's Burrow Hide & Seek Heart 'n Bears Dog Toy

This puzzle-solving toy is both soft AND challenging. Simply hide one of the three stuffed bears included and watch as your pupper playfully tries to retrieve them all.

Gifts for Your Furry Valentine
$14 Chewy $14
$11 Amazon
Red Dingo Breezy Love Cat Collar

For the cat that wears their heart on their neck, this cool-factor collar design is equal parts stylish and equal parts safe. Comes in three different bright and bold colors options.

Gifts for Your Furry Valentine
$7 Chewy $7 Amazon
Frisco Patterned Dog Leash

Whether you're headed to a doggy playdate or a walk in your pooch's favorite park, these confection heart-patterned leash will make the 'W' word even more stylish.

Gifts for Your Furry Valentine
$8 Chewy
Temptations Rockin' Lobster Flavor Cat Treats

Show your feline the finer things in life with these hard-on-the-outside and soft-on-the-inside lobster flavor treats that will tempt even the stubbornest of kitties.

Gifts for Your Furry Valentine
$3 Chewy $20/12 pk Amazon
The Lazy Dog Cookie Co. I Ruff You Pup-PIE Dog Treat

Break a piece of this heart-filled pie treat off for your adoring puppy this Valentine's day! The vegan recipe is packed full of simple ingredients that really say, "I woof you."

Gifts for Your Furry Valentine
$13
$8 Chewy $13 Amazon
Yellow Dog Design Crazy Hearts Adjustable Dog Collar

This vibrant and original dog collar design will make your pooch the talk of the town!

Gifts for Your Furry Valentine
$15
$11 Chewy $15 Amazon
Loving Pets Bella Bowls Pet Bowl

The best way to show love is through a nice meal. Serve your favorite feline or pooch a special Valentine's day dish in this festive heart-detailed bowl. 

Gifts for Your Furry Valentine
$8
$6 Chewy $8
$7 Amazon
Four Paws Magic Coat Red Love Grooming Mit

This grooming essential is key to keeping your BFF clean, happy, healthy and smelling great.

furry valentine
$13 Amazon
Blue Buffalo Be Mine Bars Cupid's Cookies Blueberries & Yogurt Crunchy Dog Treats

Reward your furry sweetie with these unique and yummy Cupid's cookies. Packed with wholesome oats, yogurt and blueberries, it'll give your pooch the sweetest tooth sensation. 

Gifts for Your Furry Valentine
$6
$4 Chewy
SmartyKat Fishy Fun Crinkle Catnip Cat Mat Toy

Entice your fur baby with these creative and crinkly toy that's sure to get their senses shaking! Play mat combines catnip, jute, faux fur and hide-and-seek sensations that will get put your paw pal in a playful mode.

furry valentine
$11 Chewy
Wellness CORE Bestie Bars Chicken & Carrots

Reward man's best friend with these nutrient-rich dog biscuits packed with essential wellness boosters in a delicious chicken and carrot flavor blend. 

Gifts for Your Furry Valentine
$10 Chewy
SmartyKat Loco Laser Electronic Light Cat Toy

One form of showcasing your love for your favorite pet is exercise! Drive them around your home with this all-in-one laser toy.

Gifts for Your Furry Valentine
$4 Walmart
Blue Buffalo Kitty Yums Savory Salmon Cat Treats

Your kitty's gonna love treat time if you indulge them in the protein-packed sweetness of these savory salmon treats.

Gifts for Your Furry Valentine
$3 Chewy
Twin Critters KittiLush Wine Bottle Cat Toys

These adorable and surprisingly chic plushy bubbly toys are perfect for the feline that's a class act. Side zippers conveniently open so you can store catnip to make play time even more decadent. 

Gifts for Your Furry Valentine
$21 Walmart $21 Amazon

