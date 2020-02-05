The Bachelor's Peter Weber Promises He Knows What He's Doing

The Alayah/Victoria thing was so difficult, because they were both saying completely different things, and I just I just want someone to explain!

Yes! And I'm there like…I remember looking at my facial expression. I was so freaking confused in that moment. Like I didn't get any clarity even after that conversation because one was saying one thing, one was saying the other so at that point it's like, okay, what are you gonna do?

I ended up feeling bad for Alayah, which, at first I was like, Alayah does seem kind of shady and then by the end, I felt bad for her.

Yeah, and that's part of the reason that I was okay bringing her back and her back and why was I saw some of that even before all the viewers saw it on screen. I saw that stuff back in LA, and it was tough for me to, to let her go and I didn't feel very good about it, and I felt like I had made a mistake, and when I she came back, I tried to do right by that and keep her there and obviously she ended up going home again after and that was just a decision I had to make just for the saneness of the house, really, honestly, that was the reason.