by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 2:34 PM
She's taking over the Big Apple!
Kim Kardashian just launched her SKIMS shapewear line at Nordstrom, and to celebrate, the businesswoman took over New York City alongside her SKIMS clones. The reality TV star was photographed with some models for her SKIMS collection rocking the wardrobe and making their way down the runway for the incredible debut. Kim provided a full live show experience for people to roll out her incredible partnership.
In true Kim style, she revealed that she would be in the city at Nordstrom at 11:30am that morning before the big rollout. Fans of course started lining up for her arrival immediately, and the first 50 people in line also got to snap a photo with the star as well.
"Thank you so much for coming," Kim told fans to close out the show according to Women's Wear Daily. "It's a dream come true to be in Nordstrom. Hopefully you can see all of our beautiful models, modeling some of our shapewear that we'll have available now in Nordstrom. I'm so excited that everyone gets to feel and try on and experience what Skims is all about. And it's because of you guys that our brand is what it is today."
This seems to be only the beginning for Kim and SKIMS, because she revealed she has major plans on the horizon for her budding fashion empire.
"It was a natural choice to bring SKIMS to Nordstrom as our first retail partner," Kim revealed. "Nordstrom is renowned for its unmatched customer service and inclusive size offerings. It was essential to me that we launch with the full range of sizes and shades that SKIMS has to offer, which is a value shared by Nordstrom. I am thrilled to bring SKIMS to Nordstrom knowing that both fans of the brand and those discovering SKIMS for the first time will have an exceptional shopping experience."
There's no telling what masterpiece Kim will bring to the world next.
