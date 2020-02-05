The Internet can be both a beautiful and critical place.

While YouTuber Manny MUA has found great success as the "Boy Beauty Vlogger," the Lunar Beauty CEO has also found himself involved with some Internet drama.

Many fans will remember Dramageddon, which was a feud among vloggers centered around Manny's former BFF Jeffree Star.

The public drama came at a time when Manny was at the top of his game. For starters, he was on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list and was serving as Maybelline's first ever male ambassador. But in a new interview with Justin Sylvester, the Youtuber is ready to reflect on all the headlines.

"When you are soaring in the clouds and you're like nothing can bring me down, you're kind of like in your own zone or your own world and your own fantasy," Manny shared exclusively on the E! News' digital series Just the Sip. "But when something knocks you back down, you go, ‘Maybe I should have done this, this and this.' I can start soaring again but now I can implement these different changes and make it even better for me."