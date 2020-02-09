Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The 2020 Oscars are proving that diamonds are truly a girl's best friend.
As the red carpet kicked off at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday, the stars' jewelry provided the shine and brightness that was lacking due to the rain. These actors and actresses made their rich and beautiful jewels the focus of their outfit, with their gowns and dresses following suit. This was precisely the case with Janelle Monáe, who wore a Ralph Lauren gown designed with 170,000 crystals.
Not to say there weren't plenty of A-plus fashion moments on the carpet. Zazie Beetz stunned in a truly exquisite two-piece dress from Thom Browne. While words simply cannot do the ensemble justice, all viewers need to know is she's redefined what it means to wear the Little Black Dress.
As for the men of the 2020 Oscars, they went for classic looks, but appeared more handsome than ever.
Check out the gallery below to see which stars made the cut for the best dressed list!
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
Move over Oscar! There's a new golden beauty in town. For the show, Scarlett was dressed in an Oscar de la Renta gown.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Charlize Theron
This Bombshell star brings a touch of regal beauty to the red carpet in this Dior dress.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio
One of tonight's biggest nominees looks charming as ever in a classic tux.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Rami Malek
Per usual, the actor stands out in an all-black tux.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Margot Robbie
Rather than wearing large jewels, the actress wears a Chanel dress with a large jewel in the center.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Brie Larson
Fans at the carpet went wild over this Marvel-ous look from the actress, courtesy of Celine by Hedi Slimane.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Brad Pitt
Never one to disappoint, the Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood star looks dapper than ever in a suave suit.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
The Broadway star brings drama, glamour and so much more in this white gown from Versace.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Renee Zellweger
The star stuns on the red carpet in a simple asymmetrical white dress from Armani Prive.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Natalie Portman
Not only is she simply stunning in a Dior look, the actress is also showing support for female directors by embroidering their names into her designer cape.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Florence Pugh
The Little Women star is dressed in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Penelope Cruz
Pockets and pearls make this Chanel look even more perfect than it already is.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Sandra Oh
The Killing Eve star makes a dramatic appearance in this couture gown from Elie Saab.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Greta Gerwig
Like her husband, Noah Baumbach, the director is styled in a beautiful Dior gown and green-toned jewels.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kelly Marie Tran
This look is fresh off the Paris runways. The actress is wearing an expertly-tailored Schiaparelli gown.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Janelle Monae
It's no exaggeration to say the singer's Ralph Lauren dress is dripping in jewels—170,000 to be exact.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
The actress looks like a timeless beauty in this simple, but elegant dress from Vera Wang.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish
As always, the singer is dripping in designer goods. This time around she opts for a look from Chanel.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Katilyn Dever
Talk about making a statement! This star walks the carpet in a "sustainable" dress made and designed by Louis Vuitton, in addition to Harry Winston diamonds set in platinum.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Laura Dern
The Marriage Story star brings us into the roaring '20s with this tasseled dress from Emporio Armani.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Caitriona Balfe
The Outlander star brings drama, sophistication and elegance to the red carpet in this black and pink number from Valentino Couture.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Mindy Kaling
Even though the skies are grey, the star brings a pop of sunshine to the carpet in this yellow dress .
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Regina King
The actress looks every bit the queen she is in this gown from Versace.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Julia Butters
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood there was a young actress who stole the show in a bubbly pink ensemble from Christian Serriano.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Zazie Beetz
At first glance, this may seem like your typical LBD, but upon thorough appreciation, it's clear this is a two piece ensemble custom designed by Thom Browne. Also, look at those Bulgari diamonds!
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Beanie Feldstein
While other stars are going for a pink and black look, this Booksmart actress dazzles in a white black number Miu Miu.
