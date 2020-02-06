2020 Oscars: See E!'s Fashion Predictions for Margot Robbie & More Stars!

by Brett Malec | Thu., Feb. 6, 2020 6:00 AM

The Oscars are just as much about fashion as they are about movies!

In this preview clip from tonight's Oscars: E!'s Inside Guide news special, Hollywood stylist Erin Walsh is helping us predict what some of our favorite celebs might be wearing when they hit the 2020 Academy Awards red carpet this Sunday.

Walsh brings with her some "very glamorous friends" to help model several high-fashion dresses she envisions Hollywood hottest actresses posing in. "I think in general, people want to have fun this year," Walsh tells E! News' Jason Kennedy and Erin Lim. "There's so much junk going on in the rest of the world, why not just have fun, embrace the beauty, embrace the unexpected?"

The first sparkly two-piece look Walsh sees Little Women star Florence Pugh wearing. Walsh describes the skirt-top combo as very "Vogue girl, young, fresh out of the gate" with "a little leg action."

Next up is a "divine number" the stylist sees Margot Robbie in. "This is very old Hollywood but also like young, modern and fresh," Walsh said of the white gown with feathered detailing.

So which Oscar-winning star does Walsh envision the final avant-garde look in? Watch the clip to find out!

To see our predictions on which movies will win this Sunday and more 2020 Academy Awards scoop, watch E!'s Oscars: Inside Guide special tonight at 10:30 p.m.!

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT followed by the Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC!

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m. and don't miss our 2020 Oscars: E's Inside Guide special Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10:30 p.m.!

