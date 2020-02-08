by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 3:00 AM
Just like last year, the 2020 Oscars will not have a dedicated ceremony host.
In past years, celebs such as Chris Rock, Neil Patrick Harris, and talk show hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen DeGeneres have hosted the annual ceremony.
Some hosts were criticized for their performances, thanks to some, er, questionable jokes. Remember 2013 Oscars host and Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane's "We Saw Your Boobs" musical number? It didn't go over that well then and it probably would never air today...
And Anne Hathaway and James Franco's rare co-hosting stint in 2011 was also memorable for the wrong reason: A lack of chemistry.
And the 2019 Oscars host dismissed himself before the show even aired; After it was announced that Kevin Hart would take the reins, he pulled out of the gig after being criticized for past homophobic comments, remarks for which he apologized. The Academy then announced that for the first time since 1989, no one would host the Oscars.
But the majority of Oscars hosts earned praise for their performances and some were invited back. Billy Crystal has hosted the Oscars nine times!
Check out the most memorable Oscars hosts of all time.
Paul W. Bailey/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The comedian hosted the Oscars a record-breaking 19 times, beginning in 1940 when Gone with The Wind took home Best Picture, to as recently as 1978 when Annie Hall was awarded the big prize.
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
The legendary late-night host hosted the show five times, beginning in 1979 when The Deer Hunter won Best Picture.
Bettman/Getty Images
The beloved Hollywood actress dazzled in a black low-cut gown the year she co-hosted the award show with Chevy Chase and Paul Hogan.
Article continues below
DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images
The My Next Guest Needs No Introduction... star hosted the award show the year Robert Zemeckis's Forest Gump won Best Picture.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
The comedian, actress and now The View co-host had some fun while hosting in 2002. She previously hosted the show in 1994, 1996 and 1999.
Brian Vander Brug/LA Times via Getty Images
The actor hosted the year that Catherine Zeta-Jones took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the musical, Chicago. He also hosted the Oscars in 2001 and in 2010, along with Alec Baldwin.
Article continues below
Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
The former late-night host hosted the show in 2006 and 2008, and received mixed reviews from critics.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
America's favorite X-Men Wolverine hosted the show the year Slumdog Millionaire won Best Picture.
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
Guess who's back? Martin hosted the show again, this time with 30 Rock star Baldwin.
Article continues below
Bob D'Amico, ABC
Perhaps the most memorable Oscar hosting duo goes to this pair. Pop culture fans are still talking about their chemistry—or lack thereof.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Nine is the number of times the actor has hosted Hollywood's big night. Most recently was 2012 when The Artist became the first silent film to win Best Picture since 1929.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The comedian's hosting job was deemed to be controversial and panned by audiences and critics alike, but MacFarlane states that he was still asked to return as host for the following year.
Article continues below
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The most iconic Oscar host of the 21st Century goes to the daytime talk-show host who not only dressed as a fairy on stage, but also gave pizza out to the audience and took the star-studded selfie that, at the time, became the most liked photo ever on Twitter. She also hosted the Oscars in 2007.
© 2015 American Broadcasting Companies
The How I Met Your Mother star has hosted the Tony Awards four times, but decided to change pace, hosting the Oscars the year Birdman won for Best Picture.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The comedian has hosted the show twice, in 2005 and 2016. During his latter gig, he made the show extra memorable by selling girl scout cookies to the audience.
Article continues below
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The late-night host first hosted the Oscars in 2017 and returned in 2018, after the stunning La La Land and Moonlight moment that was seen around the world.
The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, February 7 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.
Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT followed by the Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the E! After Party special at 11:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. PT for a recap of the 2020 Academy Awards.
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?