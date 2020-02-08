The Most Memorable Oscars Hosts of All Time

Just like last year, the 2020 Oscars will not have a dedicated ceremony host.

In past years, celebs such as Chris Rock, Neil Patrick Harris, and talk show hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen DeGeneres have hosted the annual ceremony.

Some hosts were criticized for their performances, thanks to some, er, questionable jokes. Remember 2013 Oscars host and Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane's "We Saw Your Boobs" musical number? It didn't go over that well then and it probably would never air today...

And Anne Hathaway and James Franco's rare co-hosting stint in 2011 was also memorable for the wrong reason: A lack of chemistry.

And the 2019 Oscars host dismissed himself before the show even aired; After it was announced that Kevin Hart would take the reins, he pulled out of the gig after being criticized for past homophobic comments, remarks for which he apologized. The Academy then announced that for the first time since 1989, no one would host the Oscars.

But the majority of Oscars hosts earned praise for their performances and some were invited back. Billy Crystal has hosted the Oscars nine times!