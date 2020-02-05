Vanessa Lachey is just trying to speak her truth.

The Love Is Blind host has taken to social media to defend herself after her headline-making interview with husband Nick Lachey earlier this week. On Monday, the couple appeared on the Today show to talk about their new Netflix series when co-anchor Hoda Kotb mentioned Nick's ex, Jessica Simpson, and her new memoir.

"I interviewed Jessica Simpson for her book, Open Book, and she talked about how she has her life with her husband and her children, and she was really, really happy for y'all," Hoda said to Nick and Vanessa, adding that Jessica mentioned the couple had "sent me something beautiful when we had our children."

After Nick responded to a question about the memoir, Vanessa referred back to the "gift" they allegedly sent Jessica.

"I feel bad, I'm sorry, you said somebody sent her...it wasn't us, but thank you, whoever sent it," Vanessa said.