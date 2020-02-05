Getty Images; Shutterstock
by kelli boyle | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 10:36 AM
Getty Images; Shutterstock
The final lineup of 2020 Oscars presenters has been announced.
Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced on Wednesday that Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi will be presenting during the live broadcast on Sunday, Feb. 9.
As they said in a statement, "We are grateful to have such a dynamic group of presenters to help celebrate this year's films and look forward to an exciting show." Those eight stars join an already star-studded list of Oscars presenters.
Last year's winners of the four acting categories—Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Mahershala Ali—will all be presenting, as well as Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Salma Hayek, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay and Steve Martin.
Rounding out the rest of the list are Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson.
All of these celebrities will be announcing the winners of the 24 categories, but Twitter feared the Academy preemptively released the list of winners on the social media site earlier this week.
On Monday, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science's official Twitter account posted a since deleted photo of a card titled "My Oscar Predictions." The chart showed predictions for the 24 categories, leading Twitter users to believe this was another major Oscars snafu.
But the Academy's Twitter account clarified that this was not the case.
"We invited fans on Twitter to make and share your #Oscars predictions. A ton of you already have!" the account tweeted. "A brief issue on Twitter made some of yours look like they came from our account. They didn't. This error is now resolved. And we'll reveal our picks on Sunday."
Don't worry, everyone. We'll all find out the winners when the star-studded Oscars presenters reveal them during Sunday's show. And not a moment before!
Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT followed by the Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the E! After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT for a recap of the 2020 Academy Awards.
