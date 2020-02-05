The final lineup of 2020 Oscars presenters has been announced.

Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced on Wednesday that Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi will be presenting during the live broadcast on Sunday, Feb. 9.

As they said in a statement, "We are grateful to have such a dynamic group of presenters to help celebrate this year's films and look forward to an exciting show." Those eight stars join an already star-studded list of Oscars presenters.

Last year's winners of the four acting categories—Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Mahershala Ali—will all be presenting, as well as Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Salma Hayek, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay and Steve Martin.