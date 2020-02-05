It's been five months since Kevin Hart was involved in a car crash.

In the March issue of Men's Health, the 40-year-old actor and comedian reflected on how the experience changed him and how he wants to be even "better than before."

"It's a resurrection," he said in the cover story, which was released Wednesday. "That's the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better. Sometimes you're not going to get it when you're supposed to get it. But when it comes and that light bulb goes off, holy f--k."

The accident occurred over Labor Day weekend in 2019. The California Highway Patrol told E! News Hart's friend Jared Black was driving the star's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when he turned from Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway. Black lost control of the vehicle, causing the car to veer off the road and roll down a northern embankment. Black's fiancée, Rebecca Broxternman, and Hart were passengers.

"I remember seeing the photos of that smashed-up car," Jack Black, who starred alongside Hart in the Jumanji movies, told the publication. "My mind couldn't help but go to the worst possible scenario. I was just praying that he'd walk again."