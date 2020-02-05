Vanessa Bryant still can't believe her best friend is gone.

On Wednesday morning, the proud mom took to Instagram to share a special photo of Kobe Bryant. She also couldn't help but share a few special words about the Los Angeles Lakers basketball player who made an impact on so many.

"#mybestfriend #thebestdaddy Miss you so much," she shared on social media. "#handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband Miss you saying, ‘Bonjourno principessa/reina.'"

She also asked followers to please tag the photographer who took the photo of her late husband to give credit where credit is due. Vanessa later discovered it to be USA Today photographer Harrison Hill.

Today's social media post comes one week after Vanessa broke her silence regarding the death of her husband and daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe—the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna—a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri," she wrote in part. "I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon."